Newcastle United have ‘followed’ European striker as January transfer insight emerges.

Newcastle United are 3rd in the Premier League table after their impressive first few months of the season. They go into the World Cup break on the back of their 1-0 win over Chelsea last time out.

Their next game is against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on w/c 20th December. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Striker linked

Newcastle are being linked with SC Braga striker Vitinha. According to Portuguese news outlet O Jogo (as per Sport Witness), the attacker has been ‘followed’ by Eddie Howe’s side having found the net nine times so far this season. The likes of Brentford, Southampton and Stuttgart have also been mentioned as potential interested parties.

Sunderland plan for target

The Toon Army were said to be keen on luring teenager Chris Rigg away from rivals Sunderland back in September in a report by The Sun. In this latest update on the youngster’s situation, the Black Cats’ academy coach Graeme Murty has told the Chronicle Live:

“He’s in a good place. Getting good minutes in the Under-21s and we have to make sure that if he has any questions, we’re open and transparent with him as to his development plan going forward.

“I think if you do that with a player, I don’t think they can have any negative thoughts towards the programme that we’re providing because he’s getting exposure to some new concepts, new learning and a new level of football which is all good to him.”

January insight emerges