Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly is set to sign for Juventus on loan after completing his medical in Turin.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal will see Kelly join the Serie A side with a £20million obligation to make the deal permanent. It comes just six months after the 26-year-old joined Newcastle on a free transfer.

Kelly made just four Premier League starts for Newcastle before agreeing to join Juventus. On Sunday, the defender travelled to Turin to finalise the move and complete his medical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An announcement is expected ahead of Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

And our Newcastle United reporter Dominic Scurr believes the deal is an ‘absolute no-brainer’ for Newcastle as they continue to battle against Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Providing a deadline day transfer update, he said: “We will see an outgoing today which will come in the form of Lloyd Kelly joining Juventus.

“Juventus did make a loan offer earlier in the transfer window for Lloyd Kelly and Newcastle knocked that back. They also knocked back an offer from Fenerbahce in Turkey but now in later stages of the transfer window Juventus have come back in with a proposal which, if we're being honest, is too good for Newcastle to turn down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They've signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer, he's made four Premier League starts this season bit part player in the team. Juventus come in with a loan proposal obligation to buy, it's going to make Newcastle £20million in a world dictated, in terms of transfers, by PSR.

“It's an absolute no-brainer for Newcastle albeit it does leave the squad defensively one player lighter but it's an area the squad Eddie Howe has already said they're quite well stocked in. Matt Targett's now back from injury if you want that left back cover. Sven Botman is back from injury at that left-sided centre back position.

“Dan Burn is obviously playing there as well and then you've got a few players who can play in that left-back role. So a deal that just makes sense for everyone.

“Lloyd Kelly gets to go to a giant of European football considering 12 months ago he was playing at Bournemouth, who again could very well be playing in Europe next season. But it's a good move for him and a good move for Newcastle because they benefit financially from it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What else could Newcastle United do on deadline day?

Incomings are unlikely at Newcastle between now and the deadline with Kelly’s exit set to be the only major piece of business the club do. The club may look to secure loan exits for a couple of academy players but, in terms of the first team, the squad looks set to remain untouched once Kelly’s departure is confirmed.

Following Miguel Almiron’s exit last week, Newcastle now have just 23 players named in their ‘25 man Premier League squad’ which includes five goalkeepers. Players born on or after January 1, 2003 such as Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley and Will Osula, don’t need to be named in the squad list.