Two teenagers featured for Newcastle United in Sunday’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Bromley at St James’ Park.

18-year-old Lewis Miley started his first game of the season and scored a stunning equalising goal for Newcastle before Anthony Gordon and Will Osula scored in the second half to secure the home side’s progress to the fourth round. 17-year-old winger Trevan Sanusi was then introduced in the second half for his competitive debut for the club.

Sanusi is now likely to return to Newcastle’s Under-21s while Miley will remain part of the first-team squad.

“Tre hasn't been consistently training with us,” Howe said. “He's been mainly, I'd say, this season with the [Under-21s] But I've been watching, of course, those games and getting regular feedback from the coaches there.

“He had a really good pre-season with us and then he went back. And I think he's come strong again in recent weeks and he's doing well. I think [his debut] will be a big moment for him.

“I'd love to see him get some more opportunities, but that will be dependent, of course, on how the players are playing within the squad.

“I think he's got standout qualities. I mean, he's confident. You could see that when he came on. He's prepared to carry the ball. He'll always front people up 1v1 and try and beat them.

“He's going straight into a really physical game so he's got to add that physicality that he'll need to survive the tough physical tests that he'll get. Of course, people will target him.

“He has a nice way of riding tackles. He's got really good balance. But like most young players, there's stuff to improve. His end product needs to get better. So we'll continue to work with him on that here.”

Lewis Miley scores for Newcastle United against Bromley. | Getty Images

With Sanusi unlikely to get regular first-team football at Newcastle, Howe was previously asked whether he would look to loan the teenager out. But a decision has already been made.

“It’s too early to loan him,” Howe said. “The biggest thing we have to do is develop his talent and keep improving his game but also develop him physically.

“I think he’s got bits to learn of course for someone his age he’s got tactical things to improve and we’ve got to build him up physically to make sure he’s robust enough to deal with the rigours that will come from the Premier League."

While Miley made 26 appearances for the first-team last season, injuries have limited his involvement over the past 10 months. He now returns to stiff competition in the Newcastle midfield with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock all competing with him for a place.

Despite that, Miley is another player that Newcastle will keep at the club as opposed to loaning him out.

“Lewis will stay,” Howe told The Gazette. “He's too important for us.”

“There's fierce competition in that area. When you look at the starting three [Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton], outstanding players in their own right, then you've got Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, two vastly experienced players behind those.

“Lewis is going to be an outstanding player for this club for many, many years but we need to help his recovery back into the first-team well and he's now getting himself back into a position where he's able to play."