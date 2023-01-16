The January transfer window has passed the halfway stage and it looks like there are still plenty of deals to be done across English football’s top flight and beyond.

Newcastle United, who returned to third place in the Premier League yesterday and face Crystal Palace in their next fixture on Saturday, have yet to complete any deals but continue to be linked with multiple players. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

Nottingham Forest have joined the list of clubs showing an interest in Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, who has been made available for loan - Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham and Tottenham have all been linked (Daily Mail)

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata on a loan-to-buy agreement in a deal worth around £15 million (Team Talk)

Liverpool are considering a fresh move for Ruben Neves, a player who Jurgen Klopp has long admired - the Wolves midfielder is out of contract in 2024 and appears unlikely to sign new terms at Molineux (Mirror)

Crystal Palace are looking to launch a bid to re-sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher before the end of the January transfer window (Caught Offside)

West Ham have made a bid of £20 million plus £5 million in potential add-ons for Lorient striker Terem Moffi, the second top scorer in Ligue 1 this season who has netted 12 times in 18 games so far (Sky Sports)

Chelsea will listen to offers for Raheem Sterling, who only signed from Manchester City for £47.5million last summer, after their astonishing £88 million capture of Mykhaylo Mudryk (Football Insider)

Arsenal still want to make two signings in this window and have been offered Brighton’s Leandro Trossard while Barcelona’s Raphinha has also come up as an option with the Catalan club again attempting to balance their finances (Independent)

Fabrizio Romano says he doesn’t seen Manchester United selling important players in the current transfer window and that Newcastle United “have many midfielders in the list, but no one is close yet” amid links with Scotland international Scott McTominay (Caught Offside)