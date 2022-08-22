Newcastle United have second bid for Leeds United star rejected - reports

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison, who scored Leeds’ third goal in their stunning win over Chelsea on Sunday, had been at the centre of a £20million bid from Newcastle earlier this window and according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Newcastle submitted a fresh bid for him over the weekend.

That bid is believed to be more than the initial £20million but, once again, Leeds have rejected the offer with their valuation of Harrison much higher than the fees proposed by the Magpies.

Harrison, 25, has started all three of Leeds’ league games this season and has begun the campaign in great form, netting a goal and grabbing three assists during that time - only his teammate Rodrigo and Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus have more goal contributions than Harrison thus far.

Newcastle United have had another bid for Leeds United's Jack Harrison rejected (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

