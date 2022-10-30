Newcastle United have ‘targeted’ winger as transfer stance is outlined

Newcastle United are in fine form and have lost just once in the league so far this season. They have beated Aston Villa 4-0 this weekend to extend their recent impressive run of results.

Eddie Howe’s side return to the action away at Southampton next Sunday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...

Attacker on radar

Newcastle are being linked with a move for FC Midtjylland winger Gustav Isaksen. The Denmark youth international, who is 21-years-old, has already played over 100 games so far in his career. The Toon Army have ‘targeted’ a move for him along with fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and West Ham United, as reported by CalcioMercato.

Midfielder stance

Bruno Guimarães has no interest in leaving St. James’ Park at this moment in time. According to 90min, the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all following his progress. However, he wants to stay put in the North East for now.

Ronaldo update

