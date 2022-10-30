Newcastle United have ‘targeted’ winger as transfer stance is outlined
Latest Newcastle United news and rumours on Sunday
Newcastle United are in fine form and have lost just once in the league so far this season. They have beated Aston Villa 4-0 this weekend to extend their recent impressive run of results.
Eddie Howe’s side return to the action away at Southampton next Sunday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news coming out of the club...
Attacker on radar
Newcastle are being linked with a move for FC Midtjylland winger Gustav Isaksen. The Denmark youth international, who is 21-years-old, has already played over 100 games so far in his career. The Toon Army have ‘targeted’ a move for him along with fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and West Ham United, as reported by CalcioMercato.
Midfielder stance
Bruno Guimarães has no interest in leaving St. James’ Park at this moment in time. According to 90min, the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all following his progress. However, he wants to stay put in the North East for now.
Ronaldo update
Newcastle has been surprisingly mentioned as a potential destination for Cristiano Ronaldo as his future at Manchester United continues to be up in the air. The 37-year-old’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent next summer. i News have poured cold water on speculation that he could join Howe’s side so his hunt for a possible new home away from the North West will have to take him elsewhere.