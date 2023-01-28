News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe calls up talented siblings

Lewis and Jamie Miley have trained together with Newcastle United’s first-team squad.

By Miles Starforth
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The brothers, both midfielders, took part in yesterday’s training session ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton at St James’s Park.

They were pictured in a gallery of training images issued by the club ahead of the sold-out fixture.

Lewis, 19, made appearances in last month’s friendlies against Al Hilal and Rayo Vallecano. His younger brother Jamie is 16.

Meanwhile, Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Targett remain sidelined with calf and heel injuries.

Newcastle United's Lewis Miley playing against Real Vallecano last month.
