Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe calls up talented siblings
Lewis and Jamie Miley have trained together with Newcastle United’s first-team squad.
The brothers, both midfielders, took part in yesterday’s training session ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton at St James’s Park.
They were pictured in a gallery of training images issued by the club ahead of the sold-out fixture.
Lewis, 19, made appearances in last month’s friendlies against Al Hilal and Rayo Vallecano. His younger brother Jamie is 16.
Meanwhile, Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Targett remain sidelined with calf and heel injuries.