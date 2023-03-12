Isak scored in this afternoon’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club-record signing’s first-half goal was cancelled out by a second-half strike from Hwang Hee-Chan, but substitute Miguel Almiron netted a 79th-minute winner for Howe’s side, who moved up to fifth place in the Premier League.

Howe had said before the game that Isak wasn't yet fit enough to play 90 minutes, and United’s head coach was asked after the victory when the 22-year-old would be ready to play a full game.

“He’s fit to play 90 minutes for another team, so there’s no concern over his fitness,” said Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I need to clear this up. It’s fit to play 90 minutes how I want him to play – and how I demand from my players. That’s no slight on him. That’s just him adjusting to the league – and to my style of play.

"So he’s very, very fit. He’s got a little bit more to go to be 90-minute fit for us, but that’s because we demand so much from our players. That’s no slight on him at all.”

Alexander Isak his fourth Newcastle United goal.

Howe added: “The plan today was run yourself into the ground, until you can no longer run. He put his hand up, and said ‘that’s me done’. That’s the type of performance I want from him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad