The 21-year-old is back at Newcastle after making just five appearances for the Scottish Premiership side following his arrival on a season long loan in the summer.

His spell was cut short earlier this week with Dons boss Stephen Glass confirming Longstaff had returned to his parent club ahead of the January transfer window.

The midfielder signed a one year contract extension until 2023 with The Magpies in the summer prior to joining Aberdeen on loan. While is return to the club is a timely one given Newcastle’s currently depleted squad, Eddie Howe is expected to strengthen in the transfer window in a bid to remain in the Premier League.

Matty Longstaff of Newcastle in action during the pre-season friendly between Burton Albion and Newcastle United at the Pirelli Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

That is likely to limit the younger Longstaff brother’s first team opportunities. He has made 14 Premier League appearances for The Magpies over the past two-and-a-half seasons, scoring twice.

Although another loan exit in January is likely, Howe wants to take a closer look at Longstaff before making a decision.

“We need to make a decision based on what I see,” said the Newcastle head coach.

“So he'll come back into the training group. We haven't seen him yet, but I think we'll get him back into the training group and I'll make my assessment then.”

Howe is currently preparing his side for Thursday night’s trip to Everton (7:30pm kick-off). But with confirmed COVID-19 cases at the club as well as injury and suspension issues, there are some doubts as to whether the game will go ahead as planned.

