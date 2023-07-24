News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe explains Harvey Barnes decision against Aston Villa

Eddie Howe was quick to hand Harvey Barnes his Newcastle United debut against Aston Villa on Monday morning.

Dominic Scurr
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Barnes’ £38million transfer from Leicester City had only been confirmed hours earlier with the player not even training with the squad before being named as a substitute in Philadelphia. The 25-year-old came on for the closing stages of the 3-3 draw against Aston Villa.

And Howe admitted it was a ‘late’ call to involve the winger in United’s Premier League Summer Series opener.

“We made a late decision to involve him,” said the Newcastle head coach after the match. “We weren’t sure as he only arrived here [Saturday] - it was a long flight for him.

“But ultimately, we thought it was best to get his debut in early. He hasn’t trained with the players yet but a debut of real promise, I thought.”

Barnes will train with the Newcastle squad for the first time this week ahead of the matches against Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

