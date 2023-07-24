Barnes’ £38million transfer from Leicester City had only been confirmed hours earlier with the player not even training with the squad before being named as a substitute in Philadelphia. The 25-year-old came on for the closing stages of the 3-3 draw against Aston Villa.

And Howe admitted it was a ‘late’ call to involve the winger in United’s Premier League Summer Series opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We made a late decision to involve him,” said the Newcastle head coach after the match. “We weren’t sure as he only arrived here [Saturday] - it was a long flight for him.

“But ultimately, we thought it was best to get his debut in early. He hasn’t trained with the players yet but a debut of real promise, I thought.”