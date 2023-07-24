The Premier League Summer Series match saw Newcastle come from 2-0 down to draw level at 2-2 by half-time. Villa then went 3-2 up but The Magpies bounced back again to make it 3-3.

During the match, Guimaraes wore a body camera which provided a first-person player view from the pitch during the match. And the end result was impressive at it showed the Brazilian in action in a way we hadn’t seen before.

The footage was accompanied by audio footage with Guimaraes heard shouting ‘one-two’ and ‘Sandro’ as he looked from a pass from new team-mate Sandro Tonali, who he played with for the first time on Monday morning.