Premier League release incredible Bruno Guimaraes footage from Newcastle United 3-3 Aston Villa

Bruno Guimaraes started his first match of pre-season for Newcastle United as he played 45-minutes in the 3-3 draw against Aston Villa.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The Premier League Summer Series match saw Newcastle come from 2-0 down to draw level at 2-2 by half-time. Villa then went 3-2 up but The Magpies bounced back again to make it 3-3.

During the match, Guimaraes wore a body camera which provided a first-person player view from the pitch during the match. And the end result was impressive at it showed the Brazilian in action in a way we hadn’t seen before.

The footage was accompanied by audio footage with Guimaraes heard shouting ‘one-two’ and ‘Sandro’ as he looked from a pass from new team-mate Sandro Tonali, who he played with for the first time on Monday morning.

Newcastle face Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion in their next two Premier League Summer Series matches before returning to England. Eddie Howe’s side then host Fiorentina and Villarreal in the Sela Cup on August 5 and August 6 before their Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

