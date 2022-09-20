Callum Wilson's revealing Newcastle United update ahead of injury comeback

Wilson, sidelined since last month with a hamstring injury, watched Saturday’s 1-1 draw against his former club Bournemouth from the sidelines.

“It’s disappointing not to have been playing in it,” said Wilson, who’s expected to be available for the October 1 game away to Fulham. “A point’s not really what we’re after right now. We’ve had a fair few draws.

"Unbeaten for a while, but then also you want that win. We probably didn’t perform to the levels we can do. It’s something to improve on over the international break, and come back to a good block of games where we have to star picking pits up and turning draws into three points.”

Summer signing Alexander Isak cancelled out Philip Billing’s opening goal at St James’s Park with a penalty.

Speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson added: “I was sitting there watching it, frustrated. Yeah, I would have liked to have been down on the pitch.

"I felt like I could have affected the game, definitely. Been a little bit more aggressive in terms of getting up against the centre-backs. I just felt they had it easy on the day, as we weren’t really at the races, we didn’t move the ball as fluid as we have been.

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring against Manchester City last month.

"It’s probably a fair result for a neutral, but, for us, it’s disappointing to only get one point.”

Newcastle are 10th in the Premier League table, having taken eight points from their first seven games.

“It’s time to start turning those draws into wins,” said Wilson. “We should of against the teams were probably better than, but we didn’t have that quality in the final third to show.”

Tellingly, Wilson added: “But Wilson’s back soon, you know!”

Eddie Howe said after the Bournemouth game that Wilson had been “close” to being involved.