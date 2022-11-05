Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe makes Dan Burn's England case amid Chelsea's Ben Chilwell bombshell

Goalkeeper Nick Pope is certain to go to Qatar, while striker Callum Wilson, in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad, also hopes to make the final selection for the tournament, which kicks off later this month.

And Howe was asked about verstile Burn – who has been playing at left-back in recent weeks – ahead of Sunday's game against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium.

"It's a difficult one for me to answer, because I'm going to promote all of my players at international level,” said United’s head coach.

“But I don't want that to be seen as a plea to Gareth, because Gareth will do his work. He'll know Dan inside and out, and he'll know his capabilities.

"So, just looking at Dan individually as I do, he can play in various positions. He's an incredible person, and he's been a model of consistency for me and he's got great leadership skills. I couldn't place a higher value on him, and what he's delivered for me, and I think he can do that on the international stage, but obviously that's Gareth's call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn.

"Dan's one of those players who can sometimes go under the radar, and not be acknowledged, but he has been so good in certain positions for us.

"He slipped in at left-back in such a good way, where he’s given us a lot of solidity as we've attacked. He's used the ball well, and he's defended very well as well.

"I'm very pleased for him on a personal level that he's maintained his form, and he goes into this three-game week in a good place."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blyth-born Burn, rejected by Newcastle as a youngster, joined in January from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Chelsea today issued an update on 25-year-old Chilwell’s “significant” injury,