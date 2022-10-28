The winger suffered a setback after returning from a hamstring injury earlier this month. However, Saint-Maximin has since made “good progress” – and could play be available for tomorrow’s home game against Aston Villa.

“Yeah, there’s a chance (he could be involved),” said United head coach Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.

“We’re going to see how training goes today. He’s made really good progress. I’m very pleased with how he’s attacked his rehab, and the work he’s put in, so there’s an opportunity, hopefully, to get Maxi fit and available.”

Saint-Maximin has only made five Premier League appearances for Newcastle so far this season – and the setback after the Brentford game came as a “huge blow” to the 25-year-old.

"Currently, Maxi’s really good, he’s in a very good place,” said Howe. “I think the recent setback he had on his hamstring was a huge blow to him.

"But, I think, it almost reset him mentally to go ‘right, I’ve got to really look after myself – and get my recovery right’. So I think I’ve seen, this time, a real, huge steely determination in him to get back fit – and in the best physical condition possible.

"He’s been having really intense treatment – three sessions a day. Two at the training ground, one at night at home. So a real dedication to his profession and to try and get himself as quickly as possible for what is an intense period of games before the break.