Howe’s side won 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron. The result lifted the club up to fourth in the Premier League table.

Reflecting on the win, Howe said: "It was a big win. We were determined to come here and be positive. Great display from us. We deserved the win.

"My players deserve all the credit for how we attacked the game. We executed the game plan really well.

"It wasn't without problems. They have world-class players. They had a few long-range shots, and dangerous counter-attacks, early on. Once we solved that, we were OK."

Tottenham were unhappy at United’s first goal, which was scored by Wilson after an out-of-box collision between the striker and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The players protested to Jarred Gillett, and head coach Antonio Conte refused to comment on his incident after the game.

"Before the situation (with the first goal), we created many chances to score,” said Conte. “Maybe if we had better finishing, we could score. Then it happened this situation. I don't want to comment on the referee decision. I don't want to comment.”

Howe felt that it was right that the goal was allowed to stand following a VAR check.

United’s head coach told BBC Sport: "I wasn't sure what happened. It was a coming together of two players, and I wasn't sure if it was a foul either way. Usually the defending team expects it to go in their favour, but I don't see why that should be the case."

On the performance, Howe added: “We were just trying to get the basics right – and keep their attacking players quiet. Miggy got the second goal, but, at 2-1, we didn't sit deep. Yes, they had their moments, but we withstood that – and had our moments going the other way.

"Once we found our rhythm, I thought our performance was very good today.