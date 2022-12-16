News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe tackles Champions League question

Eddie Howe’s reiterated his view on Newcastle United’s finishing position amid rising expectations on Tyneside.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 4:46pm

The club is third in the Premier League ahead of the division’s post-World Cup restart – and fans are dreaming of a return to the Champions League.

Read More
Allan Saint-Maximin's revealing Newcastle United statement as he opens up on fut...
Hide Ad

However, Howe, up to now, has refused to talk about a challenge for European football – and he’s not about to change his position.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Most Popular

Howe was asked about the possibility of disappointment on Tyneside if the club, which is two points behind champions Manchester City, didn’t finish in the top four given the way the team has played so far this season.

"I understand the question, but it’s difficult to answer, because you’re trying to predict the future,” said United’s head coach. “It’s an incredibly difficult thing to do in my position.

Hide Ad

“I understand that people look at the team differently, you guys (the media) then report on the team differently, and expectations will have risen.

"What we can do is maximise what we have at our disposal, and get the best out of every player, try to get consistent results, and see where we end up.

Hide Ad

“I’ve not put any pressure on the team from the start of the season about where we’ll finish. That’s never been my style – and never will be. I think it just brings unnecessary pressure on the players. Certainly, we’re in a good position now, as it’s such a good league.”

Newcastle’s final mid-season friendly is against Real Vallecano at St James’s Park tomorrow.

Eddie HoweChampions LeaguePremier LeagueManchester City