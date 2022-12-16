Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Howe, up to now, has refused to talk about a challenge for European football – and he’s not about to change his position.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe was asked about the possibility of disappointment on Tyneside if the club, which is two points behind champions Manchester City, didn’t finish in the top four given the way the team has played so far this season.

"I understand the question, but it’s difficult to answer, because you’re trying to predict the future,” said United’s head coach. “It’s an incredibly difficult thing to do in my position.

“I understand that people look at the team differently, you guys (the media) then report on the team differently, and expectations will have risen.

"What we can do is maximise what we have at our disposal, and get the best out of every player, try to get consistent results, and see where we end up.

“I’ve not put any pressure on the team from the start of the season about where we’ll finish. That’s never been my style – and never will be. I think it just brings unnecessary pressure on the players. Certainly, we’re in a good position now, as it’s such a good league.”