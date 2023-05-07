Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe's 'frustration' at Arsenal ploy

Eddie Howe told of his "frustration" after Newcastle United were beaten by Arsenal at St James' Park.

A strike from visiting captain Martin Odegaard, and an own goal from Fabian Schar, gave Mikel Arteta's second-placed side a 2-0 win this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We felt lots of the performance was good, without being at our best," said Howe. "Loads of chances. It was one of those days it wouldn’t go in for us.

"We were always very close to getting back into the game. It was a game that slipped by for us. I thought the players gave everything."

Howe was frustrated by the amount of stoppages in play as Arsenal "slowed" the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They managed the game well from their perspective," said United's head coach. "They slowed it down. Lots of breaks in play, frustrating for us. Naturally, we wanted the ball in play more, especially when you’re chasing the game."

Jacob Murphy hit the post early in the game, and Alexander Isak struck the woodwork in the second half.

"Fine margins for us today, and we just came out on the wrong side of them," said Howe. "We missed some big chances in the game, and it just wasn't quite there for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm sure I will look back at some moments, and rue some moments we didn't get quite right.

"If Jacob's chance goes in early on, it's a totally different game. There are loads of things we'll look back on and think it could have gone our way and didn't. We have to take ownership of that.

"We are disappointed as I don't think we defended as well as we have done for the majority of the season. But we gave everything. It was a high-level game and two teams going right at each other. That produced a good spectacle.

"There were loads of chances there, and we didn't put the ball in the net. We have done in our previous run of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't keep the ball well enough, and were a bit loose in possession. When you give Arsenal transitions, they're a very dangerous team – and so it proved."