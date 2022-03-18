Newcastle United head for Dubai in preparation of Tottenham Hotspur fixture

Howe’s side were beaten 1-0 by Everton last night at Goodison Park, where Alex Iwobi scored a 99th-minute winner.

Newcastle’s next game is not until April 3, when they take on Tottenham Hotspur, and Howe, following the success of January’s training camp in Saudi Arabia, decided to take his squad to the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking after the game, United’s head coach said: “We go tomorrow. We will train. No game planned currently. That’s not really my focus, and hasn’t been. That’s not my focus and hasn’t been. Obviously, hugely disappointed at today’s result.”

Newcastle – who played Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad in Jeddah on their last trip away – have looked into the possibility of playing a training match during their stay in Dubai, and a fixture could yet be arranged by the 14th-placed club.

Meanwhile, Howe bemoaned a “lack of quality” after the Everton defeat.

United dominated possession before the break, but couldn’t find the net, and Frank Lampard’s side went onto have the better of the second half, which was stopped for more than 10 minutes after a protester tied himself to a goalpost.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Howe. “I don't know why that second half was lacking in that bit of quality. It was our game to win, and we didn't grab that opportunity."

Eddie Howe applauds Newcastle United fans at Goodison Park.

Newcastle are nine points above the Premier League’s relegation zone.

