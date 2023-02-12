The Newcastle captain at the Vitality Stadium let Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara win a flick on following a corner which was then turned in by Marcos Senesi at the back post to give the hosts the lead. Newcastle equalised on the stroke of half-time through Miguel Almiron.

But Trippier proved to be the away side’s hero in the final minute of the normal time as he cleared Dominic Solanke’s goal-bound effort off the line by the narrowest of margins.

"I lost my man,” Trippier admitted to Sky Sports. “It is not like us but it is sloppy, myself included. We have to go again. We get ready for another game next week.”

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United applauds fans after the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium on February 11, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Newcastle host Liverpool at St James’s Park next Saturday (5:30pm) looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 18 games. But with Eddie Howe's side drawing five of their last six league matches, there is some slight cause for concern despite the impressive run.

"I think we did well, In certain moments, Bournemouth are good on the transition,” Trippier said after Saturday's draw. “They defend well and break forward and we have to be aware of that.

"This is a tough place to come and the most important thing is that we don't get beat and it is another point that could be massive come the end.