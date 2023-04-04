Joe Willock was withdrawn during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United with a suspected hamstring issue. Although the 23-year-old claimed after the match that he would be training on Monday, Howe was unable to provide any update on the midfielder’s fitness.

“I haven't seen him this morning,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. “I don't know. It's too early.

“We're reasonably okay. There's a few tired bodies in the squad because it was a really big physical effort for us in the game [v Manchester United] but hopefully nothing too major.”

Newcastle United's English midfielder Joe Willock celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Miguel Almiron will miss the match with a thigh issue while Emil Krafth is a long-term absentee.

Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table and will travel to West Ham hoping to make it four wins in a row.

“It's going to be a really difficult game and West Ham are a really good team having a different season with Europe,” Howe added. “But they've got an outstanding manager with great experience and I thought they recruited really well last summer. We're going to need a physical performance and a technical and tactical performance.”