The 22-year-old centre-back played 90 minutes of Newcastle’s first pre-season match against Gateshead but hasn’t featured since. He also didn’t travel with the first-team to Portugal for the friendly match against Benfica.

Watts spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic as he helped them claim the League One title. He has been linked with another loan move this summer but the injury set-back could thwart that.

Kell Watts of Newcastle United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Watts has required surgery on his left knee and is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines.