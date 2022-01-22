The Newcastle United forward was taken off after pulling up for the second time with what looked like a groin injury.

Joelinton had tried to play on after pulling up midway through the half.

However, head coach Eddie Howe took him off after the 25-year-old signalled that he couldn’t continue after breaking down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joelinton was replaced by Sean Longstaff at Elland Road, where the score was goalless at the break.