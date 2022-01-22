Newcastle United hit by Joelinton injury blow
Joelinton has been forced off against Leeds United this afternoon.
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 4:02 pm
The Newcastle United forward was taken off after pulling up for the second time with what looked like a groin injury.
Joelinton had tried to play on after pulling up midway through the half.
However, head coach Eddie Howe took him off after the 25-year-old signalled that he couldn’t continue after breaking down.
Joelinton was replaced by Sean Longstaff at Elland Road, where the score was goalless at the break.