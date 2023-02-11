Newcastle United suffer triple injury blow against Bournemouth after losing Callum Wilson

Howe’s fourth-placed side came from behind to draw 1-1 against Bournemouth this evening. Howe – who had lost Callum Wilson to a hamstring problem before the game – was forced to take off goalscorer Miguel Almiron as well as Allan Saint-Maximin and Joe Willock at the Vitality Stadium.

Almiron had cancelled out Marcos Senesi’s opener with his 10th goal of the season. United have now drawn five of their last six league games.

Howe, making his first return to Bournemouth as Newcastle head coach, had handed Alexander Isak his first Premier League start since September 17 after losing Callum Wilson to what he described as a “very minor hamstring complaint”.

Otherwise, Howe named an unchanged side at the Vitality Stadium, his home for much of his career as a player and manager.

Howe was warmly welcomed back by Bournemouth fans, having taken the club from the fourth tier of English football to the top flight for the first time in its history.

Of course, Howe’s aiming to take Newcastle in the Champions League, and his team had been given an opportunity to cement their top-four place by a Tottenham Hotspur defeat earlier in the day.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin, taken off with an injury, gets medical treatment.

There was no early breakthrough for Newcastle, backed by 1,300 fans, and 19th-placed Bournemouth, fighting for survival, opened the scoring through a close-range strike from Senesi, who poked the ball home after a corner was flicked on by Dango Ouattara.

Isak had turned his back on Senesi, and the manner of the goal, the second Newcastle have conceded from a corner in as many games, will have frustrated Howe, who lost Willock to an injury in the 35th minute.

Willock was replaced by Anthony Gordon, signed from Everton for £45million last month.

It had been a poor half from United until Gordon and Saint-Maximin combined on the left to create an opportunity for Sean Longstaff, whose shot was parried into the path of Almiron by Neto.

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron celebrates his goal.

Almiron finished with a first-time shot to score his first goal since the club’s Boxing Day win over Leicester City.

The game swung from end to end after the break, and Gordon was booked for bringing down Adam Smith as he broke down the right for the home side.

Saint-Maximin had shown some promise outside the box with a series of dangerous runs, but the winger was let down by his end product.

Marcus Tavernier, brother of former Newcastle defender James, was sent on by Bournemouth head coach Gary O’Neil.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe arriving at the Vitality Stadium.

Ryan Fraser – who hasn't played a club game since October – was barracked by home fans as he sat on Newcastle’s bench for his decision not to sign a contract extension allowing him to play in the Premier League’s restart following the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Howe sent on Jacob Muprhy – the winger replaced Almiron – and Elliot Anderson was soon sent on in place of Saint-Maximin, who suffered an injury challenging for a high ball.

Wilson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin and Willock will now be assessed ahead of next Saturday’s home game against Liverpool.

