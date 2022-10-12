Newcastle United are in fine form heading into their Premier League clash with Man Utd this weekend.

The Magpies have lost only one game so far this season and have netted nine in their last two, while they will certainly see Sunday’s meeting as another winning opportunity.

The Red Devils sit only a point above Newcastle and the visitors will be confident of overtaking them, despite their poor previous record against United.

The Tyneside club have won only once in their previous eight meetings and haven’t beaten them at Old Trafford since 1972.

Here are today’s rumours...

LEEDS UTD STAR OFFERED DOUBLE-YOUR-MONEY DEAL

Leeds United are offering Jack Harrison double his current wages to tie him down to a new contract at Elland Road. The winger could earn in excess of £80,000-a-week and become comfortably their highest earner. (Football Insider)

NEWCASTLE UTD 'HOLD TALKS' WITH BRAZILIAN WONDERKID

Newcastle United have reportedly held talks with Vasco de Gama midfielder Andrey Santos, with Barcelona also interested. The 18-year-old midfielder has scored seven goals in the second tier of Brazilian football this season. (the i)

BRENTFORD STAR SET FOR BUMPER NEW CONTRACT

Brentford are preparing to offer Ivan Toney a significant pay rise in order to ward off interest in their star striker. The 26-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Man United due to his impressive form for the Bees. (The Mirror)

EVERTON 'OPEN' CONTRACT TALKS WITH STAR MAN

Everton are said to have opened talks with Alex Iwobi over a new contract after the midfielder's stellar start to the campaign. The former Arsenal star was nominated for Premier League Player of the Month last season. (Football Insider)

BARCELONA EYE SWOOP FOR LEICESTER ACE

Barcelona are said to be considering a move for Youri Tielemans once his contract at the King Power Stadium expires in the summer. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. (SPORT)

ITALIAN GIANTS TARGET EVERTON STAR

Everton defender Yerry Mina has been linked with a move to Inter Milan in the January transfer window. The Serie A club are prepared to pay around €10m for the Colombian. (Liverpool World)

DUTCH INTERNATIONAL WANTS MAN UTD SWITCH

Cody Gakpo was linked with a move to Leeds United over the summer, however it is though that he wants a move to a 'bigger club' like Man United, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich. (Florian Plettenberg)

PSG JOIN RACE FOR ARSENAL TARGET

