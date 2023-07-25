Newcastle have signed Yankuba Minteh from Odense for £7million before loaning him to Feyenoord, Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for £52million and most recently Harvey Barnes from Leicester City for £38million. In terms of outgoings, Allan Saint-Maximin is set to join Al Ahli for £30million to somewhat balance out United’s transfer budget.

It is understood head coach Eddie Howe has been given a budget of around £80million to spend on new players this summer plus any revenue made from player sales. More players will have to leave the club this summer in order to provide more flexibility in the transfer market.

Karl Darlow, Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis are all likely to leave this window while several more could also be off-loaded either on loan or permanently. This will allow Newcastle to make at least one more major signing, potentially two before having to delve into the loan market as a way of being ‘creative’ while adhering to Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Magpies have been pushing to sign Tino Livramento from Southampton over the past week after seeing a £30million bid rejected for the right-back. The club will be reluctant to do business at any higher value given the ‘strict’ budget being adhered to but could still look to restructure a potential deal.

Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall is also a player of interest as a loan target. The 18-year-old has family connections to Newcastle with his dad and brother both being fans of the club.

And with less than three weeks before the start of the Premier League season, Howe is hopeful of making at least one more new signing before the match against Aston Villa on August 12 (5:30pm kick-off).

“We hope so, it’s going to come around very quickly,” Howe responded when asked about new signings. “We’ve got some big games to come.

“The two games we’ve got next, Brighton and Chelsea, are league games so that helps us get ready.”