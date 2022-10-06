The club will take on Bradford City in the FA National Women’s League Division One North on Sunday, November 27 (2pm kick-off).

It will be the last opportunity for supporters to watch a game at St James’s Park before Christmas. The fixture comes two weeks after the Premier League pauses for the winter World Cup in Qatar.

A flag in the Gallowgate End during last season's match between Newcastle United Women and Alnwick Town Ladies at St James's Park.

A crowd of 22,134 watched a historic first game at St James’s Park in May. Becky Langley’s side beat Alnwick Town 4-0.

Head coach Langley, said: “We’re thrilled to be back at St James’s Park. The support we received at the stadium in May was incredible, and we hope as many supporters as possible can come along in November to make it another very special occasion.

“We’re very proud to be championing women’s football in the region, and that our players are such fantastic role models.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase women’s football in the North East, and we hope to continue inspiring a new generation of girls and women to play and enjoy the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-owner Amanda Staveley had pledged to invest in women’s football following last year’s takeover. Newcastle United Women formally became part of the club at the start of the season, having previously been run by the Newcastle United Foundation.