The club’s new owners are looking to increase commercial revenues ahead of the first anniversary of last year’s £305million takeover. The ownership group, according to The Athletic, are looking to bring in a commercial partner, though they will not sell full naming rights to the stadium.

Any rebranding, it’s reported, would be handled “sensitively” following the outcry in 2011 when then-owner Mike Ashley controversially renamed St James’s Park. The stadium was renamed the “Sports Direct Arena” to “showcase the sponsorship opportunity”.

Speaking at the time, then-managing director Derek Llambias said: "To grow sustainably, and allow us to invest in our future, we will need to rely increasingly heavily on commercial income. Stadium rebranding offers a lucrative way for clubs to secure significant additional income."