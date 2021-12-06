Sven Botman celebrates after scoring for Lille.

The 21-year-old, signed from Ajax last year, won the Ligue 1 title with Lille last year.

Highly-rated Botman, a Holland Under-21 international, is under contract at the French club until 2025. And The Athletic claim that £40million-rated Botman is being considered as a possible January recruit by the relegation-threatened club.

Speaking at the weekend, head coach Eddie Howe said: “January’s so difficult to predict. I could sit here and give you a whole host of numbers (on how many signings), and it would be pointless, because things change on a daily basis, so all your plans and preparation can go out the window in a matter of minutes.