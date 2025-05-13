The 2025 summer transfer window will already look very different when it opens - and a new change has been implemented impacting when it will close.

Earlier this year it was announced that the 2025 summer window will temporarily open for ten days at the beginning of June before closing for six days and then reopening as normal. This change was to allow clubs participating in the Club World Cup to buy and sell players before that tournament gets underway on June 13.

All Premier League clubs can use this extra transfer window to their advantage, not just Chelsea and Manchester City who will take part in the competition in the USA. These dates mean the transfer window will effectively open just seven days after the Premier League season concludes on Sunday 25 May.

Newcastle United will hope to be a lot busier this summer than in their last three transfer windows, with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules squeezing their ability to spend on new players over the last 18 months. And they can get their business underway around a fortnight earlier than usual because of these new rules, however, they will have to conclude any and all transfers slightly earlier than previous windows.

Summer transfer deadline change

The Premier League, EFL and FA have agreed to close the summer transfer window at 7pm on Monday 1 September, four hours earlier than the traditional 11pm deadline. One of the major reasons for this change is to allow club staff working on transfers to have a more normal working pattern on that day, rather than be up until the small hours of the morning getting deals completed and over the line.

There is an expectation that European leagues will follow suit. A motion put forward to end the window before the season gets underway was not agreed with the fear that English clubs would be left behind their European rivals if they implement that early cut-off.

Moving the deadline to 7pm, rather than 11pm, means that clubs in the Premier League must get a deal sheet sent to the Premier League by 7pm in order to be granted a two-hour grace period to complete that particular deal. All business, therefore, will be completed by 9pm on Monday 1 September 2025.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United summer transfer admission

PSR will be less of an issue for the Magpies this summer than it has been over the past three windows. A whole host of names have been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer and Eddie Howe has recently revealed that they won’t be ‘afraid’ of spending big money on the right player.

“We've not been afraid historically if the money's there to sign a big player, i.e. Alex [Isak],” Howe said. “For me, that was big money at the time and it still is big money in anyone's world but we felt he was the right player to spend that money on, so I'm more than happy to do that if that's the right thing and it has the biggest effect for the team and for the squad.

“But I don't think I can give you a clear answer now on what direction we will go because we don't know everything that we need to know.”