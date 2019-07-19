Newcastle United in China: Jamaal Lascelles reveals his view on Steve Bruce's appointment
Jamaal Lascelles is keen to get to work under Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.
Bruce will today hold his first press conference as manager following his appointment as manager earlier this week.
The 58-year-old – who succeeds Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park – will speak ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League Asia Trophy fixture against West Ham United in Shanghai, China.
Lascelles, United’s captain, said: “We’re all happy. It’s the first time it’s happened to me when you start pre-season and haven’t got a manager. In fairness to Ben (Dawson) and Neil (Redfearn), they’ve done a fantastic job, but in the back of our minds, that’s the short-term.
“We’re now looking at what direction we’re going to be led in and the philosophy, formation and tactics. We’ve had that for the last three years under Rafa and stuck by it. Now we need a different one and we have to adapt quick.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The players have been without a manager since reporting back to the club on July 4.
“It could have gone off the rails a bit, but everyone’s remained professional,” said Lascelles.
Newcastle were beaten 4-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers in Nanjing in their first Premier League Asia Trophy game.
“Going against a well-established Premier League team is always going to be difficult,” said 25-year-old Lascelles. “As players, we knew it wasn’t good enough. There were things we could’ve controlled a bit better, but everyone got through injury-free and got minutes in the tank.”