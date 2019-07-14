Newcastle United in China: Transfer, takeover and manager latest from our NUFC writer Miles Starforth
Newcastle United have jetted out to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy - and we’ve gone with them!
Our Newcastle writer Miles Starforth will be covering the pre-season tour which kicks off with the friendly against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.
We’ll have the very latest on the Steve Bruce manager situation, plus takeover and transfer updates as well as coverage from the training sessions and matches in China.
Newcastle are joined in the competition by Premier League champions Manchester City, West Ham United and Wolves.
Newcastle face Wolves at the Nanjing Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, 17th July (KO 11am BST).
The winner will then play either Man City or West Ham in the final on Saturday at Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai (KO 12.30pm BST).
