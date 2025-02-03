Martin Dubravka has agreed to see out his contract at Newcastle United - but could he still be offered a new deal?

According to Eddie Howe, Newcastle are in talks with Dubravka over signing a new contract with the goalkeeper’s current deal set to expire in the summer. The 36-year-old had a deal lined up to join Al-Shabab at the start of the month but Newcastle would not sanction the goalkeeper’s exit while he remained the club’s starting goalkeeper.

The Magpies have been in good form with Dubravka in goal this season. But Nick Pope’s return from injury after seven weeks out increases the competition for Dubravka to keep his place in the side.

“Martin won’t leave,” Howe said. “We’re in discussions with Martin over a new contract, and hopefully there’ll be a swift conclusion there. But he hasn’t sought any certainties on his place or anything beyond trying to stay in the team and do well.”

Newcastle United still looking to sign James Trafford

While Dubravka is currently content with his place in the side at Newcastle as things stand, the club are looking to strengthen in the goalkeeper department. Last summer, Newcastle made an attempt to sign James Trafford from Burnley.

The Magpies had verbally agreed terms with Trafford but were unable to strike a deal with Burnley, seeing a £16million bid rejected. Despite the failed transfer, Newcastle have continued to scout the 22-year-old this season with the view to making a fresh attempt to sign him in the summer.

Trafford has kept a remarkable 19 clean sheets in 28 Championship matches this season and recently grabbed headlines for saving two late penalties in a 0-0 draw with Sunderland. He is rated at around £20million though his value could increase by the summer should he continue his fine form and Burnley secure promotion.

As things stand, Newcastle have five first-team goalkeepers in their Premier League squad in Dubravka, Pope, Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie. Like Dubravka, Vlachodimos has had a proposal to join Al-Shabab but turned it down in favour of remaining in Europe, although his first-team opportunities will be limited should he remain at Newcastle.

The Greek international has made just one substitute appearance since his £20million PSR-juggling move from Nottingham Forest last summer.

Barring an emergency, Pope and Dubravka are the only two with a realistic chance of starting Premier League matches between now and the end of the season.

Howe has kept Dubravka in the side with Pope having recently returned from injury. But the decision over who to start in goal is set to become more difficult as the weeks progress with Pope traditionally Howe’s first choice when both are fit.

But Howe insists he will remain objective when selecting his team.

“I think it doesn't matter whether they're goalkeepers or any other position,” he added. “We need players performing at their best levels and I'll always pick the best one.”