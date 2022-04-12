Eddie Howe’s time at Newcastle United has been marked by a transformative period both on and off the pitch.

Friday’s 1-0 win over Wolves leaves the Magpies 10 points clear of the relegation zone with just a handful of games left to play, and a number of key players have been given a new lease of life under the popular Toon boss.

And while Miguel Almiron’s longer-term future may lie away from Newcastle United, in the short-term, the South American’s place could well be in the starting XI.

Almiron – who has found starts hard to come by in recent months – came off the bench against Wolves after Ryan Fraser pulled up with a hamstring problem.

Reflecting on the injury after the match, Howe said: “I don’t know how serious it is, but it was enough to bring him off the pitch, which is a huge blow with the form he’s been in.”

But Almiron’s cameo suggests that he can ease the pain of Fraser’s likely absence.

“I thought Miggy did really well,” said Howe, who is preparing his team for next Sunday’s home game against Leicester City.

“Miggy’s been away on international duty (with Paraguay), and then he was ill.

“So we haven’t seen a great deal of him. But never doubt him physically. Despite the fact he hasn’t trained with us a great deal, I backed him, physically, to play that time.

“The energy and pressing Miggy gives you is a real weapon. So I thought he was tireless, his defensive positioning was very good. And he had moments where he affected them in the final third.

“He made several good runs in behind, and played his part in the VAR goal which was disallowed. A really good night for Miggy, I thought.”

