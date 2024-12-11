The January transfer window is approaching and reports have emerged linking Newcastle United with a familiar face.

Boca Juniors left-winger Kevin Zenon was scouted by Newcastle last season and linked with a potential move over the summer that never materialised. The 23-year-old joined Boca from Union Santa Fe at the start of 2024 and has since contributed with six goals and seven assists in 45 appearances.

Zenon is under contract at Boca Juniors until the end of 2028 but a £12.9million release clause is understood to be tempting clubs in Europe to trigger a deal. Newcastle set up a scouting network in South America in recent seasons led by former Sporting Gijon assistant manager Borja de Marias.

With the pressures of Premier League Profitability and Sustainability rules, Newcastle will have to be shrewd with their transfer business and find good value players with high sell-on potential.

Dazzling winger Kevin Zenon has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle. | Getty Images

According to Italian outlet L’Interista, Inter Milan are also interested in Zenon but it is Newcastle who are in ‘pole position’ to sign the versatile winger. Newcastle have options on the left with Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes - Lewis Hall is also capable of playing further forward having made an impressive start to the season at left-back.

Newcastle are anticipating some interest in Barnes in January which could force them to assess the left wing position. While Zenon is a player who has been scouted by the club, triggering his release clause appears some way off at this stage.

Newcastle are looking to strengthen in wide areas with the right wing position understood to be a priority. It is the only position in the squad that has not been notably strengthened since the takeover with Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron the two natural options in that area.