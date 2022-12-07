Newcastle United in Saudi Arabia: January transfer window plans, FFP and Alexander Isak latest
Miles Starforth provides the latest from Newcastle United’s training camp in Saudi Arabia with an update on Eddie Howe’s January transfer window plans
Newcastle are currently taking part in a warm weather training camp at Al Hilal’s base in Riyadh Head coach Eddie Howe is preparing his players for Thursday’s friendly against the Saudi Pro League champions in the city (5pm kick-off GMT).
A total of 28 Newcastle players have been included in the squad for the trip. Dan Burn will join up with his team-mates later in the week after travelling seperately due to illness.
Alexander Isak is recovering from a thigh injury and has travelled but has trained seperately.
Eddie Howe spoke to reporters ahead of Thursday’s match and provided an update on Newcastle’s transfer plans for January.
Miles Starforth’s video update: “[Eddie Howe] is having some meetings while he’s out here in Saudi Arabia. All the hierarchy are here, the club’s co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are here, so too is Jamie Reuben along with Dan Ashworth and Darren Eales.
“They’re speaking about transfers and a range of issues really. I don’t expect too much in the January window, the club is constrained by Financial Fair Play and of course spent more than £200million in the past two windows so their hands are tied in that respect as they try to increase commercial revenues.
“I think the club is at least looking to bring at least one in but that would mean a departure as the club has filled its 25-man squad.”