Newcastle are currently taking part in a warm weather training camp at Al Hilal’s base in Riyadh Head coach Eddie Howe is preparing his players for Thursday’s friendly against the Saudi Pro League champions in the city (5pm kick-off GMT).

A total of 28 Newcastle players have been included in the squad for the trip. Dan Burn will join up with his team-mates later in the week after travelling seperately due to illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak is recovering from a thigh injury and has travelled but has trained seperately.

Eddie Howe spoke to reporters ahead of Thursday’s match and provided an update on Newcastle’s transfer plans for January.

Miles Starforth’s video update: “[Eddie Howe] is having some meetings while he’s out here in Saudi Arabia. All the hierarchy are here, the club’s co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi are here, so too is Jamie Reuben along with Dan Ashworth and Darren Eales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re speaking about transfers and a range of issues really. I don’t expect too much in the January window, the club is constrained by Financial Fair Play and of course spent more than £200million in the past two windows so their hands are tied in that respect as they try to increase commercial revenues.