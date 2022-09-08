News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United in shock move for free agent following Liverpool exit

Newcastle United are close to signing former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius – after Karl Darlow suffered an injury in training.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 12:03 pm

Sky Sports report that Darlow tore ankle ligaments yesterday, and is facing a spell on the sidelines. Martin Dubravka, loaned to Manchester United last week, can't be recalled until January. The 33-year-old left after losing his place to Nick Pope.

Karius, 29, left Liverpool this summer after a loan spell at Union Berlin, and is available as a free agent. Pope, signed from Burnley this summer in a £10million deal, is Eddie Howe’s first choice goalkeeper. United’s head coach also has Mark Gillespie available.

The deal for Karius must be completed today, as clubs need to confirm their 25-man Premier League squads a week after the closure of the transfer window.

Howe has 25 eligible players for the squad, including Darlow, as it stands. Darlow, depending on the severity of the injury, could be left out of the squad.

