Newcastle United could still agree another transfer exit following Monday’s English transfer deadline.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although head coach Eddie Howe has stated that he wouldn’t want any first-team players to leave after the English transfer window closed at 11pm on Monday, there could still be movement at Under-21s level. The Magpies’ 20-year-old striker Garang Kuol has been linked with a return to Australia this month.

With the Australian transfer window still open until Wednesday, February 12, Newcastle still have over a week to agree a potential deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Australian Associated Press, A-League side Macarthur FC have held talks with Newcastle to sign Kuol on loan. It would be a third loan spell for Kuol after arriving at Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners in 2023.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Volendam in the Netherlands and the season before that at Hearts in Scotland. But both spells were ultimately frustrating for the Australian international, who is still yet to make his competitive debut for The Magpies.

Newcastle were willing to let Kuol leave on loan at the start of the season but a thigh injury ultimately ruled out an exit as the forward remained on Tyneside. He has been training and playing for Newcastle’s Under-21s side this season, scoring twice in five appearances.

Newcastle United open to loan exit - on one condition

Newcastle Under-21s lead coach Diarmuid O’Carroll admitted that the club would consider any ‘attractive’ loan proposals for Kuol, but wouldn’t loan him out just for the sake of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, potentially [he will stay],” O’Carroll told The Gazette. “No decisions are made. Obviously, everything can change in the last week in the window. But I think from our point of view, we're perfectly comfortable with him being in the building.

“If someone was to come and there's an attractive option, again we would sit down as a team in terms of Jack [Ross] and everybody and we weigh it up.

“We don't want to send someone for a token gesture because it looks good to send them on loan. We want from now on every loan to be tailored to the needs of the player.”