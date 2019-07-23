Newcastle United in talks to sign French World Cup winner - West Ham set to rival Magpies for full-back

Newcastle United have reportedly entered negotiations to sign French World Cup winner Djibril Sidibe.

By Liam Kennedy
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 16:45
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 15: Djibril Sidibe (L) of France celebrates victory with the World Cup trophy during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

But West Ham United are also believed to be in talks for the 26-year-old right-back.

According to French football journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, who works for RMC Sport, the Magpies are in discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit for Sidibe, who has previously been linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

Bouhafsi tweeted: “West Ham and Newcastle have started discussions with AS Monaco for Sidibe! Other English clubs have asked AS Monaco for the French international! Monaco gave him a good exit.”

Monaco's French defender Djibril Sidibe reacts after being defeated 4-0 by Brugge at the end of the UEFA Champions League Group A football match between AS Monaco and Club Brugge at the Stade Louis II in Monaco, on November 6, 2018. (Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

United head coach Steve Bruce is understood to be keen to sign at least one full-back this summer, with doubts over DeAndre Yedlin, Jamie Sterry and Javier Manquillo on the right and only Paul Dummett an option on the left. Matt Ritchie played out of position for much of last season on the left of a five-man backline.