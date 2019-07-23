Newcastle United in talks to sign French World Cup winner - West Ham set to rival Magpies for full-back
Newcastle United have reportedly entered negotiations to sign French World Cup winner Djibril Sidibe.
But West Ham United are also believed to be in talks for the 26-year-old right-back.
According to French football journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, who works for RMC Sport, the Magpies are in discussions with the Ligue 1 outfit for Sidibe, who has previously been linked with a move to Crystal Palace.
Bouhafsi tweeted: “West Ham and Newcastle have started discussions with AS Monaco for Sidibe! Other English clubs have asked AS Monaco for the French international! Monaco gave him a good exit.”
United head coach Steve Bruce is understood to be keen to sign at least one full-back this summer, with doubts over DeAndre Yedlin, Jamie Sterry and Javier Manquillo on the right and only Paul Dummett an option on the left. Matt Ritchie played out of position for much of last season on the left of a five-man backline.