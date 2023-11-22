'Juicy' - Newcastle United star issues light-hearted injury update after 'nine-week' surgery blow
Newcastle United injuries: Jacob Murphy has issued a small update on his recovery from shoulder surgery.
Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is working on his recovery following surgery on his shoulder.
The 28-year-old suffered a repeat dislocated shoulder injury against Arsenal earlier this month, 10 days after he suffered the same injury against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Murphy is expected to be out of action until early 2024, but has already returned to work in the gym.
He took to Instagram to post clips of himself working in the gym with the captions 'stepping it up' while doing weight exercises and 'juicy work' while on an excersise bike. Murphy was shown working with his right arm while resting his left arm following the operation on his shoulder.
What Eddie Howe said about Jacob Murphy's injury
Speaking earlier this month, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette about Murphy's operation.
"Non-invasive keyhole surgery on his shoulder which has hopefully fixed the problem," he said. "Timewise on that, probably about nine weeks."
Nine weeks on the sidelines rules Murphy out until early 2024.
"Feeling super positive! Sucks to be injured but I’m really excited to test myself in a new & different way," Murphy posted on Instagram after his operation. "Thank you for all the well wishes, I’ll be back before you know it new and improved
Murphy is one of several players on Newcastle's longer-term injury list. Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Harvey Barnes are all out for extended spells due to injury.
Sandro Tonali has also been ruled out for the rest of the season following a betting ban.
Newcastle return to Premier League action against Chelsea at St James' Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off).