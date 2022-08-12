Newcastle United injuries: Player set to return at Brighton, defender a doubt and duo train

Along with Jonjo Shelvey, whose hamstring surgery has ruled him out of action until November, Newcastle also have Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez on the sidelines – as they have been since returning for pre-season.
But the defensive pair have trained with the squad this week, and United head coach Eddie Howe has been encouraged by what he’s seen.
“We've seen them training,” he said. “Jamal has done a couple of days which is great to see him back, he's looked good.
"Fede has had a couple of days this week, we've reintroduced him because he'd broken down a couple of times so we're very keen to see him consistently train with us. Fingers crossed with Fede that he can do that and he's looked very, very good, he's a top player.”

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles was a late withdrawal from Newcastle's 2-0 opening day win against Nottingham Forest but Howe expects the defender to make the trip to The Amex Stadium this weekend. But right-back Emil Krafth remains a doubt.
“[Lascelles] is okay, he missed the early part of training but came in towards the end so we anticipate he'll be fit,” Howe said.
“It's a strange one with Emil, it was more just tightness, we felt he couldn't open up. He's had two scans and those two scans have come back clear.
"I don't necessarily think there is an injury but maybe a problem with his back which is just stopping him opening up to full speed but hopefully that will be very short term.”