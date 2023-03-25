Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh concern during the international break as Sven Botman left the Netherlands squad.
The Dutch defender missed the Netherlands’ 4-0 defeat to France due to illness. Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope also withdrew from the England squad due to a knock.
Next up for The Magpies is a crucial match against Manchester United at St James’ Park on April 2 (4:30pm kick-off). And several key players are set to be back in contention.
Joelinton has served his two-match suspension and will be back available for selection by Eddie Howe. Callum Wilson could also feature after remaining on the bench in the previous match against Nottingham Forest due to illness.
Anthony Gordon is also nearing a return from an ankle injury that has seen him miss the last two Premier League matches. But Miguel Almiron is facing a short-spell on the sidelines having picked up a thigh injury during training.
Here is Newcastle United’s current injury/unvailable list and when each player is expected to return...
1. Sven Botman - illness
Sven Botman withdrew from the Netherlands squad to face France during the international break due to a ‘virus infection’. He is expected to recover in time for Newcastle’s return to Premier League action and is even in with a chance of returning to the Netherlands squad making his debut against Gibraltar next week. Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H) Photo: OLI SCARFF
2. Nick Pope - knock
Pope withdrew from the England squad due to a ‘minor injury’. The goalkeeper has been receiving treatment but managed to get through Newcastle’s full match against Nottingham Forest on Friday night. Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H)
3. Joelinton - suspended
After stepping on Ruben Dias’ foot, Joelinton picked up his 10th yellow card of the season in the Premier League against Manchester City had to sit out the next two matches due to suspension. He will be back available for Newcastle’s return to Premier League action next month. What Howe said: “With the two games we’ve got to come before the international break, that’s going to be a long absence for him. I thought it was a harsh booking.”
Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H) Photo: Getty
4. Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring
Saint-Maximin was withdrawn at half-time against Nottingham Forest with a tight hamstring. What Howe said: “Allan wasn’t quite right today, physically, I didn’t think. He’s been carrying a tight hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull, it’s just a little bit of tightness.” Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H) Photo: Laurence Griffiths