3 . Joelinton - suspended

After stepping on Ruben Dias’ foot, Joelinton picked up his 10th yellow card of the season in the Premier League against Manchester City had to sit out the next two matches due to suspension. He will be back available for Newcastle’s return to Premier League action next month. What Howe said: “With the two games we’ve got to come before the international break, that’s going to be a long absence for him. I thought it was a harsh booking.” Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H) Photo: Getty