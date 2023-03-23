'Shocked' Ronald Koeman issues update on Newcastle United's Sven Botman and Holland squad

Uncapped defender Botman, 23, and four other players – Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen – today withdrew from the squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Gibraltar because of viral infections.

"I was shocked,” said Holland’s manager. “I went down to the hotel lobby and I saw Joey Veerman sitting there, waiting for a taxi. Sven Botman had already left. Then you get to understand the whole situation – and you have to act quickly."

Koeman has not ruled out returns for one or more of the group. He said: “The five who have gone home have not yet been eliminated for the entire period. It’s not definitive that they will not come back. That depends on how things develop.”

Speculation

Botman, outstanding for Newcastle this season following his move from Lille last summer, had been hoping to earn his first senior cap against France.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has had to withdraw from Holland's squad.

"Of course, everyone wants to know where it comes from, but we can only speculate – and there’s no point doing that," said Koeman.

“There were players among those five who probably would have been in the starting line-up.