News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
2 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
4 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
4 hours ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
5 hours ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons

'Shocked' Ronald Koeman issues update on Newcastle United's Sven Botman and Holland squad

Sven Botman could yet return to the Holland squad, according to Ronaldo Koeman.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 22:08 GMT- 1 min read

Uncapped defender Botman, 23, and four other players – Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen – today withdrew from the squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Gibraltar because of viral infections.

Read More
Billionaire who 'looked' at Newcastle United will raise Manchester United bid
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Koeman was “shocked" when he was informed by the team doctor that they were ill.

Most Popular

"I was shocked,” said Holland’s manager. “I went down to the hotel lobby and I saw Joey Veerman sitting there, waiting for a taxi. Sven Botman had already left. Then you get to understand the whole situation – and you have to act quickly."

Koeman has not ruled out returns for one or more of the group. He said: “The five who have gone home have not yet been eliminated for the entire period. It’s not definitive that they will not come back. That depends on how things develop.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speculation

Botman, outstanding for Newcastle this season following his move from Lille last summer, had been hoping to earn his first senior cap against France.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has had to withdraw from Holland's squad.
Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has had to withdraw from Holland's squad.
Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has had to withdraw from Holland's squad.

"Of course, everyone wants to know where it comes from, but we can only speculate – and there’s no point doing that," said Koeman.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There were players among those five who probably would have been in the starting line-up.

"But, luckily, I also interchanged a lot of guys in positions this week, so those who are now going to play have also trained in those positions. I've figured out how I'm going to do things.

HollandFranceSpeculationGibraltar