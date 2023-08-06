Newcastle United injury blow confirmed as key player remains doubt for Aston Villa

Fabian Schar has been nursing a hamstring injury since being withdrawn against Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series and is yet to return to full training. The Swiss centre-back didn’t feature in Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Fiorentina on Saturday and will not play in the match against Villarreal on Sunday.

After missing the final three matches of pre-season, Howe will be hoping to have the defender back involved for the Premier League season opener against Aston Villa on Saturday, August 12 (5:30pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Magpies boss confirmed he would not feature in the final pre-season match at St James’ Park.

“He won’t feature [against Villarreal],” Howe said. “Fabian is close to training and returning to the group but not in time for this game.”

During his Friday press conference, Howe said Schar his ‘very close’ to a return.

“Fabian Schar we’re going to make a late decision on whether he’s involved in the games at the weekend,” Howe said.

“He’s certainly very close so that’s a positive thing.”

Schar featured in all but two matches for Newcastle in the Premier League last season with the two games he missed both ending in defeat. The Magpies boasted the join best defensive record in the English top flight last season.