Newcastle United next summer signing spotted at St James’ Park after £35m deal agreed

The 20-year-old right-back missed Southampton’s Championship opener at Sheffield Wednesday after a £35million offer from Newcastle was accepted. Livramento has travelled to Tyneside to complete his medical and finalise the transfer.

And the right-back was spotted in attendance at St James’ Park ahead of The Magpies’ Sela Cup match against Fiorentina on Saturday afternoon.

Tino Livramento at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton boss Russell Martin confirmed on Friday that Livramento was travelling to Tyneside for a medical after an offer was accepted from Newcastle.

“Tino will have a medical there and all that stuff and I wish him all the best,” Martin told Sky Sports.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe remained coy on the imminent transfer in his Friday press conference but did admit Livramento is a player he likes.

“I’m slightly in the dark on that unfortunately,” Howe said. “Let’s see what happens on that in the next couple of days, but I certainly like the player.”

And when asked about whether he had any concerns about the player’s injury history following an ACL injury in April 2022, Howe responded: “Without talking directly about Tino, that is why we do thorough medicals and it’s down to that aspect of the football club to make sure the player’s we sign are in good physical condition.”