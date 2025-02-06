Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has revealed the extent of Joelinton’s knee injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn during Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat against Fulham at St James’ Park with a knee problem. He was later spotted wearing a knee brace at the training ground.

Although the injury was initially played down by Howe in his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win against Arsenal, The Magpies boss has since provided an update.

“We knew that we'd be missing Joe for a period of time,” Howe admitted. “I think he'll be out for weeks, not months. I don't think it's a serious injury, but it'll be enough to make him miss the next few league games, I think.”

Joelinton was watching from the stands at St James’ Park as Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon scored to secure Newcastle’s spot in the Carabao Cup final. The 28-year-old will now be hoping he is back fully fit in time for the final on March 16.

The injury is set to rule him out of at least five matches in total, including the upcoming Premier League fixtures against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

Newcastle did welcome back striker Callum Wilson from injury against Arsenal after eight weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring problem. The 32-year-old could be in line to make his first start of the season in Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round clash at Birmingham City (5:45pm kick-off).

Newcastle United injury list

Newcastle were dealt a fresh injury concern on Wednesday night as Sven Botman limped off with a knee issue in the closing stages. Although Howe claimed he was uncertain about the nature of the problem, it will be enough to see Botman assessed ahead of Saturday, particularly as he has only recently returned from a 10-month knee injury absence.

Sandro Tonali also limped off against Arsenal though it was later confirmed to be cramp.

Harvey Barnes remains sidelined until later this month with a thigh injury while club captain Jamaal Lascelles will be hoping to be back fit and available in time for next month’s Carabao Cup final more than 11 months on the sidelines with an ACL injury.