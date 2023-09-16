News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Newcastle United injury boost as star teases return v Brentford - key player doubtful

Sven Botman is set to be back involved for Newcastle United against Brentford at St James’ Park this evening (5:30pm kick-off).

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 16th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Botman missed Newcastle’s 3-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out with an ankle injury picked up against Liverpool last month. But after having the international break to recovery, the 23-year-old has returned to training and is set to be back available for selection this weekend.

When asked if Botman could feature against Brentford, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said in his pre-match press conference: “Possibly, he’s trained this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Fingers crossed for Sven, we’ll see how he feels [in training on Friday].”

Most Popular

The Dutch defender has since teased his return on social media by sharing an Instagram post of himself promoting the match at St James’ Park, hinting at his potential involvement.

Watch now on Shots!, Newcastle United’s Road to Europe - our latest exclusive video feature

Midfielder Elliot Anderson could also make a return from injury after withdrawing from the Scotland squad during the international break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Howe will have to make a late call on Sandro Tonali after the £52million summer signing missed Italy’s 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifier win over Ukraine due to a thigh injury.

Ahead of the match, Howe admitted the midfielder was a doubt.

“He felt his thigh in training,” the United boss revealed. “So he has come back in and he’s had a scan, there’s a slight injury there so we don’t think it’s serious or too long but we’ll wait and see if he’s available this weekend.”

Following the match against Brentford, Newcastle will fly out to Tonali’s former club AC Milan ahead of their Champions League group stage opener at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Related topics:Eddie HoweNewcastleLiverpoolBrighton