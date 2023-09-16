Newcastle United injury boost as star teases return v Brentford - key player doubtful

Watch more videos on Shots!

Botman missed Newcastle’s 3-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out with an ankle injury picked up against Liverpool last month. But after having the international break to recovery, the 23-year-old has returned to training and is set to be back available for selection this weekend.

When asked if Botman could feature against Brentford, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said in his pre-match press conference: “Possibly, he’s trained this week.

“Fingers crossed for Sven, we’ll see how he feels [in training on Friday].”

The Dutch defender has since teased his return on social media by sharing an Instagram post of himself promoting the match at St James’ Park, hinting at his potential involvement.

Midfielder Elliot Anderson could also make a return from injury after withdrawing from the Scotland squad during the international break.

But Howe will have to make a late call on Sandro Tonali after the £52million summer signing missed Italy’s 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifier win over Ukraine due to a thigh injury.

Ahead of the match, Howe admitted the midfielder was a doubt.

“He felt his thigh in training,” the United boss revealed. “So he has come back in and he’s had a scan, there’s a slight injury there so we don’t think it’s serious or too long but we’ll wait and see if he’s available this weekend.”