Guimaraes is understood to be close to agreeing a new and improved deal at Newcastle after contract talks initially opened at the back end of the 2022-23 season. The 25-year-old’s current deal expires in June 2026 but Newcastle are hoping to tie the 25-year-old down to a longer deal.

The Brazilian has been subject to transfer interest since he signed from Lyon for £40million in January 2022. Guimaraes admitted he had ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer while Premier League clubs Liverpool and Chelsea have also enquired about the midfielder.

Reports from Spain claimed Newcastle rejected a £100million bid by Liverpool for the midfielder over the summer while The Telegraph have reported that Guimaraes’ new deal could include a release clause in excess of that figure.

But Magpies boss Howe believes the speculation hasn’t impacted the player himself, despite a slow start to the 2023-24 season.

“[Contract] discussions are still ongoing and I don’t think it is something that is necessarily affecting Bruno in any way,” Howe said.

“This is done without his input, it’s between his representatives and the football club. Hopefully there will be a good outcome.”

Guimaraes has returned from international duty with Brazil earlier this week after starting the wins over Bolivia and Peru.

And Howe is hoping the international break will prove beneficial for the 25-year-old.

“He’s been very good, very positive after a great experience, two games where he played well in both so he’s come back with a spring in his step which is great for us because he’s such a pivotal figure for us and a catalyst for our good work so we’ll need him at his very best,” added the United head coach.

“It will hopefully inspire him and bring his confidence levels back to the very best they can be. Every player I’ve ever met is a confidence player, they need to feel good to play well. Hopefully that will be the thing that sparks Bruno into life for us.