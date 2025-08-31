Newcastle United's English midfielder #41 Jacob Ramsey holds his foot on the pitch during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on August 30, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United have been hit with a fresh injury concern following Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Leeds United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle are still looking for a first win of the new Premier League season after a frustrating outing at Elland Road.

It leaves The Magpies sitting at the wrong end of the table heading into the first international break of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Eddie Howe will be hoping to have some fresh faces available for the match at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers after the break.

Newcastle United new signings set to be available

New record signing Nick Woltemade watched from the stands at Elland Road but is poised to make his debut against Wolves after going away with the German national team.

Newcastle are also pushing to sign another player before the Monday transfer deadline, with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen targeted.

Alexander Isak’s situation will also be resolved in some way by the time Newcastle next play in the Premier League. The striker will either have left the club or still be at the club until at least January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies are still open to reintergrating Isak into the squad should he remain at the club beyond Monday. Whether the Swede would be willing to do so is another question.

Howe will also be hoping for an injury boost with Joelinton close to returning following a groin injury that ruled him out against Leeds.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Eddie Howe addresses fresh NUFC injury concerns

Newcastle midfielder Jacob Ramsey was forced off at half-time after taking a knock to his ankle earlier in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match, Howe confirmed it was an injury-related situation rather than a tactical switch.

“Yes, his ankle swelled up at half-time, so he decided not to take any risks,” Howe said.

Sven Botman was also brought off in the second half on what was his first appearance of the new season after receiving treatment.

But Howe played down the suggestion of a fresh injury for the centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, I don't think that's an injury,” Howe said. “It was the state of the game. Again, I think with the new protocols, when players go down injured and the physio comes on, they're not off for longer periods than they've ever been.

“So, there was a good chance for us to change system and to try and win the game.”

Newcastle pushed for a late winner with an attacking formation change but ultimately failed to threaten the goal.

Eddie Howe reflects on Leeds draw

Reflecting on the match itself, Howe said: “It wasn't a classic, you can't sit here and say it was. The game the other night on Monday was incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was always going to be difficult mentally and physically to come into this game for the players, I felt. Defensively, very good.

“Again, I think all three games, although we conceded three, but we've been very, very good defensively and that's a big positive really to take from the game.

“But with the ball, creativity was off, there's no denying that. And that's the big thing we have to work on.”