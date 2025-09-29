Tino Livramento is stretchered off against Arsenal. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of two crucial matches in the Champions League and Premier League.

Newcastle United are expecting a double injury boost ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Union Saint-Gilloise after being dealt a major blow.

The Magpies saw defender Tino Livramento stretchered off with a knee injury during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Arsenal at St James’ Park.

While the severity of Livramento’s knee injury is not yet known, there is genuine concern that the England international could be facing an extended spell on the sidelines. Livramento was previously out for 392 days with an ACL injury before joining Newcastle from Southampton in 2023.

Eddie Howe provides Tino Livramento injury update

Speaking after the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It doesn't sound great. The fact he came off on a stretcher is not looking good.

“No update other than what we saw. Seeing him go off in that manner is distressing.

“He’s been so good for us with his quality and if we’re going to miss that for any length of time, it’s going to be a big blow.

“I think it’s a knee [injury], yeah.”

Livramento has started all of Newcastle’s Premier League matches so far this season and has been utilised at both left-back and right-back by Howe.

But The Magpies are expecting some positive news on the injury front in the coming days.

NUFC defensive duo set to return

Newcastle were without Yoane Wissa, Jacob Ramsey, Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall for Sunday’s match.

Wissa and Ramsey are not expected back until after the international break but Schar is poised to travel to Belgium for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Union Saint-Gilloise after serving his 12-day concussion protocol period.

Schar suffered a head injury during the 2-1 defeat last time out in the Champions League against Barcelona which ruled him out for the following games against AFC Bournemouth, Bradford City and Arsenal. But with the 12-day period up on Tuesday and Schar already back training with his teammates, he is set to come back into contention in Brussels.

Hall is also expected to return to the matchday squad on Wednesday evening after being rested due to fatigue against Arsenal. The 21-year-old started two games in the space of four days against Bournemouth and Bradford after a lengthy injury absence.

The matches were Hall’s first starts for Newcastle since February and resulted in him missing the Arsenal match. Ahead of the game, The Gazette reported that Hall’s issue was only minor and it is hoped he will return to the squad against Union SG.

And that was confirmed by Howe after the match.

“Yeah, we hope so,” Howe said about Hall returning on Wednesday. “Lew was suffering a little bit of fatigue in his body today. We hope he'll be available.”

Looking ahead, The Magpies boss added: “I think after today and the timing of the result, the manner of the result, you want another game quickly to put that to bed and change the feeling and change the energy. So, I'm pleased we're playing again so quickly.”