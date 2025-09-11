Joelinton is pushing to be involved for Newcastle United against Wolves. | Getty Images

Newcastle United v Wolves team news: Joelinton, Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa are all hoping to be involved at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United are hoping to pick up their first win of the new season when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

The Magpies have taken two points from their opening three games, dramatically losing their previous home match to Liverpool.

Eddie Howe’s side came from 2-0 down with 10 men to draw level at 2-2 before 16-year-old substitute Rio Ngumoha scored a 100th-minute winner for the visitors.

Anthony Gordon was sent off in the match and was suspended for the 0-0 draw at Leeds United as a result. The England international will also miss Saturday’s match as well as Newcastle’s next Premier League match at AFC Bournemouth.

But he will be available for Newcastle’s Champions League opener against Barcelona next week.

Newcastle United boosted by new signings

Newcastle record signing Nick Woltemade has trained for the first time since his £65million arrival from VfB Stuttgart this week. Woltemade joined The Magpies at the end of the summer transfer window before quickly joining up with the Germany national team.

It was the same for £55million deadline day signing Yoane Wissa, who scored two goals and grabbed an assist in two games for DR Congo during the break. He is due to train for the first time ahead of Saturday’s match against Wolves.

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes will also join up with the squad later in the week after playing two games for Brazil. The midfielder scored in a 3-0 win over Chile last week before playing 90 minutes at high altitude against Bolivia, losing 1-0 on Tuesday evening.

Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Gordon will also be returning after helping England to two World Cup qualifier wins during the international break.

There was disappointment for Swedish duo Anthony Elanga and Emil Krafth as their country lost 2-0 to Kosovo. Elanga had scored in Sweden’s previous match, a 2-2 draw with Slovenia, last week.

Sandro Tonali will return fresh from his heroic late winner in a 5-4 thriller with Israel. William Osula is also back from international duty with Denmark but will have to wait to make his first senior appearance having been an unused substitute.

Newcastle United receive double injury boost

While Gordon will miss the match due to suspension, there were also concerns about the availability of Joelinton and Jacob Ramsey following their injuries prior to the international break.

Joelinton was forced off against Liverpool due to a groin issue and subsequently missed the match against Leeds United, where Ramsey was forced off at half-time with an ankle problem. Joelinton also withdrew from international duty with Brazil due to his injury.

Both players are competing for the same position on the left side of the midfield three so only one is likely to start.

Speaking before the break, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Joelinton's scan was good, but he will miss [the Leeds match]. We'll hopefully get him back for the game after the international break.”

On Ramsey, Howe suggested his substitution at Leeds may have only been as a precaution.

“Yeah, his ankle swelled up at half-time, so he decided not to take any risks,” said the Magpies boss.

Both players have since been spotted back on the grass at the training ground this week, indicating their potential availability for the weekend.